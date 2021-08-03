MG Motor Ties Up With Jio to Provide IoT in Upcoming Models
MG Motor said that Jio's widespread internet outreach and connectivity will benefit their customers.
MG Motor India on Tuesday, 3 August, announced its partnership with Indian telecom company Jio for cutting-edge connected-car solutions for the Indian SUV market.
The carmaker has collaborated with Reliance Jio for Internet-of-Things (IOT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUVs, reported news agency PTI.
The report added that MG Motor's upcoming mid-sized SUV models would have integration of IT systems enabled by Jio''s IoT solution.
"Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry."MG Motors India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba
MG Motor claimed that customers of their upcoming mid-size SUVs will benefit from Jio's widespread internet outreach and connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas.
"Jio's eSIM, IOT and streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics," Jio Director & President Kiran Thomas said," Kiran Thomas, Director and President, Jio said.
On Monday, 2 August, MG Motor also revealed it upcoming mid-size SUV MG ONE. Company claims that MG ONE is based on SIGMA architecture, which "is a combination of functional elegance and cutting-edge digital technology".
