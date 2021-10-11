MG Astor Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications
Bookings for MG Astor will begin from 21 October 2021.
MG Motor on Monday, 11 October, launched its new mid-size SUV, MG Astor in India. Till now, MG Motor's India line up included MG Hector, MG ZS EV, and MG Gloster. MG Astor is an addition to the line up.
MG Astor: Price in India
MG Astor will be available at a starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh. Company has launched four trims of the mid-size SUV: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.
MG Astor: Specifications
Engine
MG Astor, the mid-size SUV is available only in petrol option. It comes in two engine variants of 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine, and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine unit. The former churns out 110hp and 144Nm, while the latter, which is more powerful, develops 140bhp and 210Nm of torque.
The 1.5-litre variant comes with manual transmission and 8-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). Whereas, the 1.3-litre variant comes with 6-speed automatic transmission.
Design
MG Astor comes with a sporty design that is similar to its electric vehicle MG ZS EV. However, there are some notable changes like a new front end with a hexagonal 'Celestial' grille with honeycomb design. It sports new fog and LED projector-headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
MG Astor comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and faux dual exhausts.
Here are some other features of MG Astor.
One of the new features introduced by MG Motors in its new mid-size SUV is its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Level-2. It helps with multiple safety functions like Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Speed Assist System, Red Cross Traffic Alert, etc.
MG Astor comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-SIM for connectivity.
Company has installed an AI personal assistant in the all new MG Astor. It comes with many features like Navigation, Select in-car controls, critical in-car warning, etc.
It comes with three steering modes: Normal, Urban, and Dynamic.
