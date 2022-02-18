Maruti to Launch 2022 Suzuki Baleno on February 23

Nation's largest manufacturer of cars Maruti Suzuki India is ready to launch its 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno on 23 February, 2022. Being addressed as the "New age Baleno" the company has teased a few features of the car before its launch.

The premium dealership partner of Maruti, Nexa also highlighted a few interior and exterior features of the car. As per the latest press release, it is said to be a great option for the tech savvy people since it comes with the superior in-car technology along with its expressive design and great safety.