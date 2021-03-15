Worth It? Here’s a List of Top Five Cars with Long Waiting Periods
Lots of new vehicles are being launched and many are in high demand.
During the last few months, the automobile market in India has witnessed launch of multiple new cars.
These cars have become popular and demand is surging, which in return has also increased the waiting period for the availability of these new vehicles. In this article, we have curated a list of new cars which are only available after long waiting periods.
Mahindra Thar
The new Mahindra SUV was launched in October 2020. The off-roader SUV has been enjoying a surge in its demand since its launch. The waiting period for this SUV is around ten months. As per a report by News18, the company received over 15,000 bookings in just 18 days of launch.
Hyundai Creta
The new Hyundai Creta launched in the year 2020 is quite a popular car. As per a report by India Today, some models of the new SUV are available after a period of nine months.
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite was launched in India in December 2020. Some variants of the car have a waiting period of seven months in different parts of the country.
Tata Safari
The all new Tata Safari launched on 26 January 2021, and bookings for the same started on 4 February. As per a report by CarDekho, The new Safari SUV has a waiting period of two to two and half months in many cities.
Toyota Fortuner Facelift
The Toyota Fortuner Facelift was launched on 6 January 2021 India. Different models of Fortuner have always been popular with SUV enthusiasts and this one is no different. As per a report by CarDekho, this SUV is available after a waiting period of around three to four months in some cities in India.
