Massive LinkedIn Data Breach Exposes Personal Data of 92% Users
The data is reportedly obtained by an unknown hacker is said to consist of personal details of LinkedIn users.
LinkedIn has now experienced a second massive data breach that has reportedly exposed the data of 700 million of its users.
The new leaked data now includes online and physical addresses, geolocation records as well as salaries of the users and is now up for sale on the dark web.
Earlier, In April, LinkedIn confirmed a data breach affecting 500 million subscribers where personal details such as email address, phone number, workplace information, full name, account IDs, links to their social media accounts, were leaked.
Meanwhile, LinkedIn said it did not face a data breach.
In a statement Linked said, "While we're still investigating this issue, our initial analysis indicates that the dataset includes information scraped from LinkedIn as well as information obtained from other sources. This was not a LinkedIn data breach and our investigation has determined that no private LinkedIn member data was exposed. Scraping data from LinkedIn is a violation of our Terms of Service and we are constantly working to ensure our members' privacy is protected."
