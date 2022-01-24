LIC Credit Card: Features, Benefits, Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply
LIC Signature Credit Card offers its customers a range of world-class dining, travel, and lifestyle benefits. What's more is that customers get additional offers from top brands as well as visa and golf privileges. And the best part? customers can make use of these services anywhere in the world.
So let's dive right into the features, benefits, eligibility criteria and application process for an LIC credit card.
LIC Credit Card: Benefits and Features
MasterCard Lounge Access Programme:
Customers get access to MasterCard airport lounges across India and around the globe.
Insurance:
Signature credit card holders can enjoy complimentary lost card liability insurance for an amount up to their credit limit, up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh.
PlusPoints Rewards Programme:
The PlusPoints Rewards programme offers LIC Signature credit card users attractive rewards and redemption options.
Cash Withdrawals:
Users can make ATM cash withdrawals across India using the LIC credit card.
EMI Option:
Cardholders can convert high value purchases above Rs 2,500 into EMIs and make repayments at a lower rate of interest.
Fuel Surcharge Waiver:
Customers can enjoy a fuel surcharge waiver of 2.5% for a transaction value between Rs 400 and Rs 4000 at petrol stations across India.
Loan on a LIC Signature Credit Card:
Customers will be able to avail easy loans against the Signature credit card with no documentation and quick disbursements.
Supplementary Cards:
Up to three supplementary cards can be given for parents-in-law, parents, spouse, children or siblings aged 15 years and above.
Balance Transfer:
Customers can choose to transfer the outstanding balance from credit cards of other banks to the Signature credit card.
LIC Credit Card: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria to apply for a Signature Credit card is that candidates should hold a net income of Rs 15 lakh or above, per annum.
Besides this, applicants need to produce their pay slip, showcasing a gross salary of Rs 1,25,000 and thereby furnishing it to the LIC.
For more details, please visit the official website of LIC.
