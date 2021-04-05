LG to Shut Its Mobile Phone Business Worldwide Citing ‘Losses’

The company informed that it will continue to sell the existing model such as Wing, Velvet, Q-series, W-series, and K-series until the inventory exhausts. Meanwhile, LG will provide “service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region. LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business”, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about layoffs, the company said that details related to employment will be determined at the local level. A previous report suggested that the company might decide to move its employees to other departments.

The complete wind down of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed by 31 July 2021, although inventory of some existing models may still be available after that.