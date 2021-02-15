Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Review: Affordable Hybrid Laptop in Market

Connectivity and ports: The Lenovo Flex 5 comes with a barrel charging port, HDMI 1.4b port, USB-C port, and microphone combo jack. On the right side of the laptop, you will find two USB 3.1 ports, an SD card reader, and the power button. You also get a fingerprint scanner right below the keyboard, which I feel is a great addition for quick access.

The tent mod is good while consuming video content. You can also use the stylus that is provided in the box. The digital pen comes with two customisable buttons, 4.096 pressure sensitivity, and runs on a 4A battery. The display supports multi-touch with support for up to 10 points and the touch response is good.

The IdeaPad Flex 5 is powered by a Ryzen 4500U processor. The six-core processor offers a max clock speed of up to 4GHz, which is capable of handling heavy graphics. The built-in AMD Radeon R5 GPU onboard assists with multimedia applications. To support the hardware inside, the Flex 5 comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM with support for up to 16GB of RAM. For storage, it comes with 512GB of SSD storage without the option to expand.

While we worked on this piece of hardware, we found it was easy to multi-task. It is possible to play multiple videos at the same time, and we even tried playing Valorant on it. The Ryzen 4000 series processor is easily the perfect companion for this laptop.

The battery life on the Flex 5 is also impressive. The 52Wh battery pack is capable of providing up to nine hours of screen time, with average usage. Even with the use of heavy applications with optimum brightness, the battery life lasts up to five hours.

However, there isn’t much charging time. Apart from these, the backlit keyboard with and the spaced-out keys help with typing.