Law of Land is Supreme, Twitter Must Follow Rule: New IT Minister

Twitter on Thursday, 8 July, told the Delhi High Court that it will appoint a grievance redressal office within 'eight weeks'.

Twitter also informed the court that it is setting up a liaison office in India, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. This office will be their permanent physical contact.



The Centre had on Monday, 5 July, told the Delhi High Court that Twitter had failed to comply with IT Rules 2021 as on 1 July, leading to a loss of its immunity as an "intermediary".