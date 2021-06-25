ADVERTISEMENT
Law Minister RS Prasad Denied Access to Twitter for Almost an Hour
“Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today," RS Prasad tweeted.
i
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has claimed that Twitter denied him access to his account for almost an hour, on Friday, 25 June.
Taking to Twitter, after access was restored, Prasad said:
“Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT