This Is One Of The Most Overlooked Factors When Choosing A Laptop

Choosing a laptop can be a daunting task, especially when you're bombarded with endless specifications, features, and design options. However, one crucial factor that is often overlooked is the keyboard quality, which can make or break your overall user experience.

When you don't prioritize the keyboard quality in your laptop selection process, you run the risk of being stuck with a keyboard that causes discomfort, hinders your productivity, or even causes injury. You may find yourself struggling to type for extended periods, leading to frustration and missed deadlines.