Jio Phone Next Announced: Key Features, Price, and More
Mukesh Ambani announced that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from 10 September.
Google and Jio on Thursday, 24 June, shared more details around their jointly developed made-for-India smartphone called JioPhone Next coming later this year.
Speaking about the joint effort, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet said, " Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time.”
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from 10 September 2021.
Specifications
- Display: JioPhone Next is expected to be a plastic-clad smartphone with a single camera and speaker on the back and huge bezels on the front. The smartphone seems to be featuring a compact form factor.
- Camera: Google and Jio’s teams have partnered to build an optimised experience within the phone’s Camera module resulting in great photos and videos. The phone offers clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are firsts for affordable phones in India. Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera.
- Indian languages: JioPhone Next features Read Aloud and Translate Now apps that will translate what’s on users' screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. These apps will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.
- System updates: With Google Play Protect built in, JioPhone will have Google’s world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps.
Price and Availability
Jio has not yet announced the pricing of the JioPhone Next in India. However, several media reports expect it to be priced around the Rs 2,500. The new launch will be available in India starting 10 September to mark the festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.