Jeep Wrangler vs Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Fortuner

Automobile company Jeep India on Wednesday, 17 March, launched its India-assembled SUV, Wrangler. The off-roader is available at starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price).

According to the company, the car is powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain.

The power produced is of 268 horsepower with 400 Nm of torque and the SUV comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.