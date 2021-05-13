Jeep Takes Mahindra to Court Over Thar’s Design in Australia

Mahindra & Mahindra has ended up in a legal battle with Stellantis (formerly FCA Automobiles), this time in Australia.

Stellantis, parent company of Jeep, has filed a case against Mahindra & Mahindra in Australia because of the design of Mahindra's SUV Thar.

As per a report in The Financial Express, Mahindra teased an image of Thar on its Australian website and requested the people to register their interests regarding the same. It appeared that Mahindra was willing to launch Thar 4×4 in Australia, and this seems to have triggered Stellantis to take legal action against it.

Stellantis believes that Mahindra is intentionally trying to infringe the intellectual property rights of their off-roader, Jeep Wrangler. The report further mentions that Stellantis wants Mahindra to immediately cease and desist from all activities related to the import, distribution and sale of the Thar product in Australia.