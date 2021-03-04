Jack Dorsey’s Square Buys Jay-Z’s Tidal for $297m

Breaking the news on Twitter, Jack Dorsey said,“ Square is acquiring a majority ownership stake in TIDAL through a new joint venture, with the original artists becoming the second largest group of shareholders, and JAY-Z joining the Square board.”

Clearing doubts on why a financial company acquired a music firm, Jack said, “It comes down to a simple idea: Finding new ways for artists to support their work. New ideas are found at the intersections, and we believe there’s a compelling one between music and the economy. Making the economy work for artists is similar to what Square has done for sellers.”