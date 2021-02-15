Is the Clubhouse App Leaking Its Users’ Data to Chinese Govt?

Responding to allegation, the company said, "With the help of researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, we have identified a few areas where we can further strengthen our data protection. Over the next 72 hours, we are rolling out changes to add additional encryption and blocks to prevent Clubhouse clients from ever transmitting pings to Chinese servers. We also plan to engage an external data security firm to review and validate these changes."

Meanwhile, Agora responded to SIO stating that it does not store any audio file or metadata, but it does monitor network quality and all the data is stored on servers based in the US, so it is not possible for the Chinese government to get hold of the data.

Earlier, security researcher Alexander Hanff, co-founder of SynData, said in a LinkedIn post, that the app collects information about its users, accounts, groups you're connected to and how you interact within the groups. Also, the app doesn't specify how the information collected is used.