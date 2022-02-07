iQOO 9 SE Touted To Be a Rebranded Version of Another iQOO Smartphone in India

iQOO 9 SE: Expected Specifications

According to reports released, the iQOO 9 SE is going to be launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel that will offer a Full HD+ resolution.

It will also feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset whereas the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will be seen in the Pro model of the iQOO 9 series.

In addition to this, it will come with a triple rear camera setup.

The price for now is expected to start at around Rs 35,000, giving direct competition to smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

However, going by the details and specifications mentioned above, the iQOO 9 SE seems a lot like a rebranded version of iQOO Neo 5 SE, that was previously launched in China in 2021.