iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Expected To Launch In India Soon
Interested buyers can expect the iQoo 8 series in India by late October or early November 2021.
After being launched in China in August 2021, the iQoo 8 series consisting the iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend are expected to launch in India soon. Both these smartphones were unveiled in BMW M Motorsport colourways earlier this year.
According to reports, the iQoo 8 Pro will be launched in India as the iQoo 8 Legend in the Indian market.
Both the iQoo 8 smartphones boast triple rear cameras and high refresh rate displays with 10 bit colour.
While the exact release date of the iQoo 8 series is unknown, users can expect it in late October or early November 2021.
According to reports, the brand is expected to begin the teasing of the phones and unveil the launch date in a few days.
The pricing of the iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend in India is currently unknown too. However, experts are expecting the prices to approximately be in the same range as the Chinese market.
iQoo 8 Specifications
The specifications of the Indian version of the iQoo 8 is touted to be the same as their Chinese counterpart.
The iQoo 8 runs Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
The iQoo 8 features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display.
120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour.
The iQoo 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
For photos and videos, iQoo 8 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 sensor primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera.
The front camera includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
iQoo 8 is also backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.
It also inlcudes an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as well as facial recognition.
iQoo 8 Legend i.e Pro Specifications
The specifications of the Indian version of the iQoo 8 or the iQoo 8 Legend is touted to be the same as their Chinese counterpart.
iQoo 8 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, paired with the Adreno 660 GPU.
It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
For photos and videos, the Pro comes with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera.
The iQoo 8 Pro front camera has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.
The iQoo 8 Pro also packs a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging.
The Pro model features an ultrasonic 3D wide area in-display fingerprint sensor.
Hence, interested buyers are advised to keep a look out for the iQoo 8 series.
