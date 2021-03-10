Apple to Start Production of iPhone 12 in India Soon
Apple started smartphone manufacturing in India with its iPhone SE in the year 2017.
American tech giant Apple on Tuesday, 9 March, announced that it will soon start production of iPhone 12 in India for its local customers. The news comes at a time when the iPhone 12 series has received a remarkable response in India.
“We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple told IANS in a statement.
As per a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), iPhone 12 played a significant role in the rise of Apple in the festive quarter (October-December 2020) in the country. Apple witnessed a growth of 60 percent in its India business in the full year 2020, while for the festive quarter, the growth was an impressive 100 per cent (YoY) and iPhone 12 played a key role in it.
“With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to Apple’s prospects.”Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR
iPhone 12 comes with 5G technology, features the fastest A14 Bionic chip, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, advanced computational photography and a sophisticated flat-edge design with Ceramic Shield front cover, offering four times better drop performance.
(With inputs from IANS and CMR)
