iOS 14.2 Causing Battery Drain in Some Apple iPhones: Report

Several iPhone users on Reddit and the Apple Developer Forums are reporting multiple battery issues with the latest iOS 14.2 updates. This includes rapid battery drain as well as longer-than-usual charge times.

According to MacRumors, affected iPhones all appear to be slightly older, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and first-generation iPhone SE. The 2018 iPad Pro running iPadOS 14.2 also seems to be affected.

Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use.

"I updated my iPhone 7+ to iOS 14.2 and now I have a battery drain problem and it takes a long time to be charged and warmup during charging," one user posted.