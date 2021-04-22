Women Deprived of Internet in India, Study Shows

Although 13 percent of the world's internet users live in India, a new report suggests that the majority of the country's unconnected population is women.

Women are deprived of internet services across the country – a pattern that was observed in 2020 as well.

The Digital 2021 April Global Statshot Report – published in partnership between Hootsuite and We Are Social – further adds that more than 1 billion people remain unconnected across just three countries in the region – India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan – that makes up the majority of the unconnected population.