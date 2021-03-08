Instagram May Be Testing ‘Audio Rooms’ to Gain Edge over Clubhouse
Instagram is taking advantage of the growing fame of Clubhouse application. Here’s what we know.
Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly working on a Clubhouse clone feature that will allow its users to host audio chat rooms.
According to a leak image posted by a tipster Alessandro Paluzzi , Instagram is testing a new ‘Audio Rooms’ feature which will allow users to form groups and listen to audio conversations.
Clubhouse iOS application has become wildly famous after Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosted an audio chat with Robinhood CEO sorting clarification regarding halting the GameStop trading on its platform.
The invite-only service on Clubhouse allows users to host audio rooms, listen to discussions, interviews and conversations on a subject of their choice.
Here’s what we know about Instagram’s push for the new feature.
Instagram Tests ‘Audio Room’ Feature
- 01/02Instagram is reportedly working on audio room feature. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 02/02‘Loading’ message indicates the initialization of audio chat rooms.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Instagram's audio room feature appears to be in the early stage of development, Alessandro Paluzzi pointed out.
Paluzzi took to Twitter to claim, “Instagram is working on audio room”. The tipster then posted two screenshots where a new microphone icon can be noticed within the Instagram’s DM feature.
The second screenshot posted on Twitter shows a ‘Loading’ message next to user profile on the bottom of the screen which indicates the initialisation of audio chat rooms.
A mic icon is also present, which suggest that users can mute, unmute themselves and also exit the audio room.
This development comes after a report which suggested that Facebook is also reportedly working on a Clubhouse alternative.
Is Instagram Working on End-to-Encryption Too?
Social media tipster Paluzzi has also posted another screenshot which reveals that the Facebook-owned app might be secretly working on End-to-End (E2E) encryption.
It is expected that users will now be able to start E2E so that their chats are secured and cannot be read by any third parties. Users will have to tap ‘Start End-to-End’ encryption after which they can chat securely.
Other Apps Working on Audio Rooms Feature
Besides Instagram and Twitter, Bytedance – known for its social networking app Tiktok – is also reportedly working on a Clubhouse alternative.
This move comes after a ban on Clubhouse in China in early February and several Chinese companies deciding to make an alternative to the audio-based application. Xiaomi has also launched Mi Talk team application which is a voice chat for professionals, similar to Clubhouse.
