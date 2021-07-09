Bitcoin Investment Risky, But Rewarding: India's Crypto Millionaires

India's Bitcoin market grew from $923 million in April 2020 to $6.6 billion in May 2021, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

The data also revealed that India witnessed a 612 percent increase in crypto investment year-on-year.

This surge in investments has come amid Reserve Bank of India's aversion towards digital currencies. In 2018, the RBI banned banks from supporting cryptocurrency transactions after digital crypto frauds were reported.

However, in March 2020, Supreme Court struck down the ban prompting RBI to notify that its earlier order has been reverted.