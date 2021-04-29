Indian Gamers Petition to Restock PS5: Why Is There A Shortage?

The Indian gaming community has signed a petition demanding that Sony brings PlayStation 5 back in stock.

Interestingly, the petition has seen more signatures than Sony’s official PS5 sales in the country. At least 8,482 signatures were signed on Change.org.

A report by IGN suggests that Sony’s official sales for the console are only 5,500 in India.

The online petition was started by an Indian gamer, SV Yesvanth Kumar on 24 April, an Information Security Engineer at a major technology company based in Bengaluru.

"PlayStation 5 launched in US on 12 November, but India got its launch in 2nd February. That's not the problem, the problem is that there's not even a single restock since then. We need PlayStation 5 restock in India [sic]," read the petition posted by Kumar.