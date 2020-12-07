India to Receive Custom Version of PUBG Mobile; Check Features
India will join the likes of Taiwan, Korea and Japan as the fifth country to get its own version of PUBG.
After PUBG Mobile India’s recent announcement of its revival in India, the app will be redesigned and tailored specifically for Indian audiences in mind. India will join the likes of Taiwan, Korea and Japan as the fifth country to get its own version of the popular game.
In the new version of India-specific PUBG Mobile India, the characters will be fully dressed, this wasn’t the case in the previous version where the game characters were half-naked and have to be dressed with the help of attires won or bought in the game, reported India Today.
The underage player base will face a time-limit to ensure health welfare, reported Zee News. The report further states that the user interface will also be tweaked and the usual background will be changed to a virtual simulation training ground.
Though confirmed, the creators of the game haven’t set an official date for the release of the game in India and said that “more information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date.”
Earlier, China’s Tencent Games operated in India under a licence, but after the company was unable to suffice with the Indian laws, PUBG corporation stated that it will revoke distribution rights for the game in India from Tencent.
PUBG Corporation will directly operate the PUBG Mobile India.
Directly operating the game solves the key problem of Chinese ownership, though it’s unclear whether the Indian government will indeed permit it, reported Livemint.
PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government on 4 September citing security issues. It was one of the most popular mobile multiplayer game with over 50 million daily active users.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.