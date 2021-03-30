India Gave Green Signal for PUBG Mobile Launch, Says YouTuber 

Ever since PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense and security of the country”, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battleroyale game back in the country.

Another YouTuber Ghatak has also confirmed this development hinting that PUBG Mobile will be back in the country. “I believe that the following two months will be extremely good for PUBG mobile fans. I did not want to reveal this, but your support could not stop me from revealing this update. However, please do not ask me for a release date,” he added.

Earlier last week, a report by Sportskeeda suggested that PUBG’s parent company Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton told Sportskeeda, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen”.