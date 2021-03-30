India Gave Green Signal for PUBG Mobile Launch, Says YouTuber
YouTuber GodNixon aka Luv Sharma claims that the government has ‘approved’ the PUBG Mobile India launch.
Just days after speculation over the return of PUBG in India, famous YouTuber GodNixon aka Luv Sharma claims that the Indian government has ‘approved’ the PUBG Mobile launch in the country.
This information has been given by Sharma who runs a YouTube channel on PUBG mobile and gaming-related content. In the latest video uploaded, the YouTuber states that Indian government has given a ‘green signal’ for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in the country.
“According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, neither the exact release date nor the month have been finalised, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return,” said the YouTuber in the viral video.
Ever since PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense and security of the country”, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battleroyale game back in the country.
Another YouTuber Ghatak has also confirmed this development hinting that PUBG Mobile will be back in the country. “I believe that the following two months will be extremely good for PUBG mobile fans. I did not want to reveal this, but your support could not stop me from revealing this update. However, please do not ask me for a release date,” he added.
Earlier last week, a report by Sportskeeda suggested that PUBG’s parent company Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton told Sportskeeda, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen”.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.