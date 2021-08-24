Hyundai i20 N Line Bookings Open in India, Sale to Begin in September

South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Tuesday, 24 August, revealed its new hatchback Hyundai i20 N line car in India. The car is an addition to company's already popular 'i20' car line up.

Hyundai India also commenced the booking of i20 N Line. Customers willing to buy the same can book one for them online or at Hyundai’s Signature dealership, at a booking amount of Rs 25,000. The car is scheduled to go on sale in September in India, reported Times of India.

Hyundai i20 N Line is the first car introduced in India under 'N Line' series.