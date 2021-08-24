Hyundai i20 N Line Bookings Open in India, Sale to Begin in September
Customers can book Hyundai i20 N Line at a booking amount of Rs 25,000.
South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Tuesday, 24 August, revealed its new hatchback Hyundai i20 N line car in India. The car is an addition to company's already popular 'i20' car line up.
Hyundai India also commenced the booking of i20 N Line. Customers willing to buy the same can book one for them online or at Hyundai’s Signature dealership, at a booking amount of Rs 25,000. The car is scheduled to go on sale in September in India, reported Times of India.
Hyundai i20 N Line is the first car introduced in India under 'N Line' series.
Hyundai has not revealed any information about the price of i20 N Line model in India.
Hyundai i20 N Line: Specifications
The all new Hyundai i20 N Line is different from other standard hatchbacks of Hyundai. It comes with a sportier look (both inside and out) and packs motorsports-inspired specifications.
It comes with a dual-tone front bumper which is accompanied by red accents. It sports 'chequered flag' at the front with N Line logo. Moreover, it comes with a new design of 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logo on them, and red brake calipers.
At the back, the Hyundai i20 N Line sports a sportier looking bumper and twin exhaust pipes.
The Hyundai i20 N Line car will be available in four monotone colours: Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Polar White. However, blue and red colours can also be bought with black roof.
The Indian model of Hyundai i20 N Line comes with single engine option-1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes 120hp and 172Nm torque.
The car gets two gearbox options: 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox or the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox.
Some other specifications of Hyundai i20 N Line include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, a single-pane sunroof, etc.
