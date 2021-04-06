Hyundai’s 7-Seater SUV Alcazar to be Revealed on 6 April
Alcazar is expected to come with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
Hyundai is all set to reveal its much awaited SUV Alcazar on Tuesday, 6 April. However it is expected to launch in May 2021, reported India Car News. The company has been testing the car for quite a long time now and recently it has also cleared the durability test.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Hyundai Alcazar, reported IANS. The tests explored the performance, drivability and comfort of the SUV.
"Developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai Alcazar has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last," said a company statement.
Price of the 7-seater SUV Alcazar has not been revealed yet.
Alcazar is based on immensely popular second generation Hyundai Creta. As per the reports, features of this new SUV are expected to be same as Hyundai’s 5-seater Creta, but it may come with a new design. Since it will be a 7-seater car, it is likely to be taller and longer than Hyundai’s Creta.
It is expected to come with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, similar to Creta.
Further details of the same will be revealed by the company soon.
(With inputs from IANS, India Car News and CarDekho)
