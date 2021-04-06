Hyundai’s 7-Seater SUV Alcazar to be Revealed on 6 April

Hyundai is all set to reveal its much awaited SUV Alcazar on Tuesday, 6 April. However it is expected to launch in May 2021, reported India Car News. The company has been testing the car for quite a long time now and recently it has also cleared the durability test.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Hyundai Alcazar, reported IANS. The tests explored the performance, drivability and comfort of the SUV.

"Developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai Alcazar has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last," said a company statement.