How to View And Delete Everything Google Knows About You
Google does provide a tool to view, examine and delete your data stored on its servers.
i
Google automatically stores all your data once you Sign in --starting from your browsing history to tracing your location through Google Maps to storing the history of the videos that you watch on Youtube.
Based on this data, Google displays ads, suggests you your favorite web series, knows your favourite restaurants, and several other things. However, Google does provide a tool to view, examine and delete your data stored on its servers.
Here's How to Check Your Activity Data Google has Stored:
- Go to google.com.
- While logged in click on the circle icon located on the upper right-hand corner with your image inside.
- Click on 'Manage your Google account'.
- Under 'Data & Personalization' you will see the Activity controls panel.
- Click on 'My Activity' under ‘Activity and timeline’.
Here's How to Stop Google from Tracking Your Data:
- Go to google.com.
- While logged in click on the circle icon located on the upper right-hand corner with your image inside.
- Click on 'Manage your Google account'.
- Under 'Data & Personalization' you will see the Activity controls panel
- You will see checkmarks next to Web & App activity tracking, Location History, and YouTube History. Click each one to adjust your settings. You can toggle them off to stop further tracking.
Here's How to Delete All Your Data Stored by Google:
- Go to google.com
- While logged in click on the circle icon located on the upper right-hand corner with your image inside.
- Click on 'Manage your Google account'.
- Under 'Data & Personalization' you will see the ‘Activity controls’ panel.
- From the left navigation panel, click on Data & Personalization.
- Click on Web & App Activity, followed by Manage Activity.
- You’ll now see a list of your past activity next to the items you want to delete, select the three-dot icon, and then Delete.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!