Check How to Access WhatsApp App on Desktop, Laptop, PC and Tablet
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app among smartphone users. Most people use this messaging app to share messages, files, photos, locations and contact numbers. Mostly, this app is used on mobile, however, most people are unaware of the fact that it can also be used on desktop. To know how to access WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop, check the steps given below.
How To Use Whatsapp on Desktop/PC/Laptop?
- First of all, you have to search ‘Whatsapp web’ on the web browser on your computer or laptop, or you can also search for it directly at web.whatsapp.com
- After this, you will see a QR code on your screen
- The QR code shown on the screen of your computer or laptop will have to be scanned with the code of your phone
- For this, you have to go to the Whatsapp app on your mobile phone and click on ‘Whatsapp Web’ in the settings
- Scan the QR code from your smartphone directly
- As soon as the code is scanned, WhatsApp will open on the desktop/computer or laptop
Note: If you have not given camera access to WhatsApp on your smartphone, you will not be able to scan the QR code.
How to Access WhatsApp on Tablet?
WhatsApp app is sometimes not compatible on some iOS tablets. It can be downloaded from Google Playstore for android users and App Store for iOS users. If you face any problem in downloading the app, you can follow the same steps as mentioned above to access WhatsApp web on desktop.