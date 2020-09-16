How to Migrate Your BSNL Landline Number to Bharat Fiber Broadband
Landline customers can migrate their landline number to Bharat Fiber Voice or Fiber Voice + broadband connection.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday, 14 September, announced that BSNL landline customers can now switch to Bharat Fiber on request.
BSNL Fiber services provide public IP to each individual customer. Double VLAN tagging ensures security for customer data and transactions. The fiber services also offer customers free landline calls across India. BSNL will also provide users with GST bills.
How to Migrate Your BSNL Landline Number to Bharat Fiber
- Submit a request asking for the transfer to BSNL customer service centre.
- The migration option is available to landline users on next-generation network (NGN) switches belonging to ZTE, UTStar and Huawei. The telco is currently in the process of upgrading existing landline customers with old networks.
- Customers can select any of the existing Bharat Fiber plans of their choice at the time of application. Existing deposits of customers will be taken into account in billing automatically. The existing landline number and broadband user ID will also remain the same after conversion to BSNL Bharat Fiber .
- Customers will required to pay the initial charge for migration to FTTH for Fiber modem charges, installation charges and Fiber modem security deposit in case for modem rental cases.
- In case a local cable operator or telecom infrastructure provider is providing the connection, only the installation charge will be applicable which will have to be paid to them.
