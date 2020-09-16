How to Migrate Your BSNL Landline Number to Bharat Fiber Broadband

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday, 14 September, announced that BSNL landline customers can now switch to Bharat Fiber on request.

According to the telco, landline customers can migrate their landline number to Bharat Fiber Voice or Fiber Voice + broadband connection.

BSNL Fiber services provide public IP to each individual customer. Double VLAN tagging ensures security for customer data and transactions. The fiber services also offer customers free landline calls across India. BSNL will also provide users with GST bills.