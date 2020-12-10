How to Block Phone Numbers on iPhones, Android Smartphones
While there is no way to get rid all spam calls, you can always block these numbers on your phone. Here’s how.
The number of spams has dramatically increased over the past few years, many coming from insurance telemarketers, telecom operators, robocalls and credit card sellers.
While there is no way to completely get rid of all spam calls, you can always block these numbers on iPhones and many Android smartphones. Here is how you can reduce fake and spam calls on your phone:
How to Block a Mobile Number on Apple iPhone
- Open the Phone app and tap on recent calls.
- Find the number you want to block and tap the icon that has a lowercase letter “i” in a circle
- Scroll down and tap Block this Caller.
You can also block a number from Messages app by selecting the message thread with the contact and tapping the blue “i” in the upper right corner. Tap on the number and then follow the same set of instructions as in the Recents tab in Phone.
How to Block a Mobile Number on Android Smartphones
- Open the Phone app and tap on the History tab.
- Tap the three dots next to the mobile number you want to block.
- Select Block Number.
