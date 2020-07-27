How a Chinese Agent Weaponised LinkedIn to Steal Sensitive US Info

A Singaporean national, who had set up a fake consultancy company to solicit “valuable non-public information” from the United States’ government and military workers has pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent of Chinese intelligence.

The US Justice Department, in a statement on Friday 24 July, said Jun Wei You was recruited by the Chinese government around 2015 while he was a PhD candidate in Singapore and researching on Chinese foreign policy.

According to a Reuters report, the United States is cracking down on Chinese spying within its shores, “with the FBI having interviewed dozens of visa holders about their possible ties to Chinese intelligence.”