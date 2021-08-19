Honda NX200 to Launch Today: Here's How and Where to Watch the Launch Live

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch it's new ADV motorcycle on Thursday, 19 August. The company has not reveled the name of upcoming bike yet, but as per some media reports, it is likely to be named 'Honda NX200'.

HMSI has already released several teasers of the bike. The upcoming bike will be based on Honda Hornet 2.0 engine and platform. Looks and design reveled by the teasers suggest that NX200 is likely to be an off-roader.