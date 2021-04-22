How Social Media Influencers Are Helping Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

When Palak Thakur, a resident of Delhi, posted an SOS request on Twitter, seeking plasma for a family member infected with COVID, little did she know that a content creator would come to her aid.

Mitra Gadhvi, an influencer and content creator, has been using social media platforms to amplify SOS calls of patients across Delhi and Gujarat.

The influencer reacted on the request made by Palak and posted it on his Twitter handle. "We were able to manage plasma from the leads in the comments of the tweet," said Palak, thanking Mitra.

Like Mitra, a number of influencers are relentlessly posting COVID-related resources on their Instagram, Twitter and all possible social media handles as India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.