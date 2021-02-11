Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Twitter Rival Koo 

The tussle between Twitter and the Indian government has led to a massive traction for Indian social micro blogging platform, Koo. In only 24 hours, as many as 3 million people downloaded the mobile application.

The desi platform is witnessing high popularity among several politicians and authorities, soon after Twitter refused to follow the government’s order of blocking 1,400 accounts for spreading misinformation and uploading provocative content.

However, after a legal non-compliance notice was served to Twitter from the Central government, the social blogging website immediately flagged 500 accounts.

Following which, Twitter, in a blog post informed that it has not blocked accounts consisting of ‘news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians’ as doing so would violate their freedom of expressions as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

Nevertheless, the fight between Twitter and the Indian government has benefited Koo, and is one of the reasons for its massive popularity in a short span. Here’s everything you need to know about the app: