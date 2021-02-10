Have Withheld a ‘Portion of Accounts’ Identified by Govt: Twitter

“We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow,” the blogpost further read.

Earlier, it was reported that Twitter had reportedly reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) after the request to block accounts.

In a statement, a company spokesperson had asserted that tweets must continue to flow.

“We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow," they said.