Have Withheld a ‘Portion of Accounts’ Identified by Govt: Twitter
These accounts are available outside the country, Twitter said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
Social media giant Twitter, asked by the Government of India to remove 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation and "anti-national" content amid the ongoing farmers’ protests, on Wednesday, 10 February, said that it had withheld a portion of the accounts within India only.
Earlier, Twitter had suspended several accounts, after the central government had asked it to block accounts allegedly spreading misinformation and provocative speech. However, facing backlash from thousands of its users, the micro-blogging website reversed its decision; following which, Twitter was served with a legal notice for non-compliance with the government’s decision. It then re-suspended the accounts.
Many accounts will be removed permanently and will not appear in the Trends section as well. However, These accounts will be available outside the country, Twitter said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
The social media platform further said that it had not taken any action on accounts of media, journalists, activists, and politicians as to do so “would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law. To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law. We informed MeitY of our enforcement actions today,” it wrote in a blog post.
“We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow,” the blogpost further read.
Earlier, it was reported that Twitter had reportedly reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) after the request to block accounts.
In a statement, a company spokesperson had asserted that tweets must continue to flow.
“We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow," they said.
