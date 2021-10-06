Google to Launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on 19 October: Check Details Here
Google will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on 19 October at 10:30pm IST.
Google has announced that it will launch it new smartphone Pixel 6 on 19 October 2021. The company will also launch Google Pixel 6 Pro on the same day.
Global tech giant Google revealed this information through its twitter handle @madebygoogle. Company has also provided a link to the launch page of Google Pixel 6.
Google Pixel 6 Launch Time
As mentioned above, Google will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on 19 October. The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT. Therefore, as per Indian Standard Time (IST), it will begin at 10:30 pm on 19 October 2021.
The launch event can be live streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on social media handles of Google.
Google Pixel , Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications (Expected)
Google Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will come with company's own Tensor processor.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera, reported XDADevelopers.
Whereas, Pixel 6 Pro model is expected to house a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera, the report added.
Pixel 6 is expected to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with refresh rate of 90Hz, reported Gadgets360.
The report further added that the Pixel Pro model is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
There is no substantial information available about price range of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.