Google to Enhance Reading Experience by Redesigning Search Results
American tech giant Google has announced that it will be redesigning the look of Search results on smartphones, to further enhance the user experience.
It will be redesigned to provide better and easier reading experience. The new update will be using larger, bolder text so that the human eye can scan and understand Search results faster.
Google confirmed that the redesign will use colour ‘more intentionally’ to help highlight important information without being distracting.
“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing. We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it.”Aileen Cheng, designer at Google
What changes will the new redesign bring?
Aileen Cheng, designer at Google, said that there are some important updates, which will make the overall reading experience better.
- Bringing information into focus: The new update will focus on the information instead of the design elements around it.
- Making text easier to read: The update also includes more of Google’s own font, which already shows up in Android and Gmail, among other Google products.
- Creating more breathing room: The overall effect is that you have more visual space and breathing room for Search results and other content to take centre-stage on mobile.
- Using colour to highlight what’s important: The team has focused on centering content and images against a clean background and using colour more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting.
- Leaning into that ’Googley’ feeling: The new design feels a little bubblier and bouncier
(With inputs from IANS)
