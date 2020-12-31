Google Testing New Feature to Show Videos from Instagram, TikTok

According to the report, Google has been indexing video content for years. “It's not clear to what extent it has any formal relationship with Facebook/Instagram or TikTok.”

According to Google, the feature was currently being piloted on mobile devices.

"The feature is currently available in a limited way on the Google app for mobile devices and on the mobile web," the company informed. The new dedicated carousel for Instagram and TikTok videos expands on a test launched earlier this year.

In that test, the company introduced a carousel of "Short Videos" within Google Discover (previously known as Google Feed) – a personalised content feed that proactively serves relevant content to users.