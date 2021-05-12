Google Pay Users in US Can Now Transfer Money to India, Singapore

Global tech giant Google's official money transfer platform Google Pay announced on Tuesday, 11 May, that users in the US will now be able to send money back to those in India and Singapore.

To provide this service, Google Pay has partnered with two international money transfer companies – Western Union and Wise.

"By the end of the year, we expect that US Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise," said Google in its blog.