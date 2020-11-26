Google Pay To Remove Payments on Web App; Fee for US Markets Only

Google Pay offers the ability to manage payments as well as send money from both its mobile app or from pay.google.com.

The tech giant has released a notice on the web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work from January next year.

"Starting early in 2021, you won't be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app," the company informed.