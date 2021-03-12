Is Google Looking to Monetise Your Transactional Data Via GPay?

Search giant Google announced on Thursday, 11 March, that it will roll out an update next week for its digital wallet platform Google Pay, previously known as Tez, that will allow the company to store the data of its users for monetisation purposes.

This update will give users option to share their transactional data with the company. According to Techcrunch, Google currently uses limited data based on the user’s usage of the app. This will be the first time Google will use transactions for monetary purposes.

These updates will be rolled out only for individual users and not for business accounts. Here is everything you need to know about Google Pay’s new data policy.