Google Launches Pixel 4a in US, to Arrive in India in October 

Google on Monday, 3 August introduced the new affordable smartphone Pixel 4a starting at $349 for the lone 6GB+128GB model in the US that will arrive in India in October.

The company said it will reveal the price for the Indian market closer to its launch, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store and on Google Fi.

It will be available to customers on 20 August through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, US Cellular and Verizon, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display and will come in ‘Just Black' colour. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel's signature color pop power button in mint.