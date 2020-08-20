Google Launches Kormo App in India to Help People Find Jobs
Google first launched the Kormo platform in Bangladesh in 2019 and later expanded to Indonesia.
Tech giant Google has released a new app in the recruitment field, Kormo Jobs, to assist millions who are looking to land entry-level jobs in India. Kormo was first available in India on the Google Pay platform under “Jobs Spot” category but has been since rebranded.
According to Google, more than 2 million jobs have been posted on the platform by companies like Zomato and Dunzo ever since the feature went live on Google Play.
The application aims to help users identify entry level opportunities, learn new skills and structure their CVs.
Google Classroom Partnership with Maha Govt
As part of the policy for universal education, the Maharashtra government has tied up with Google to enable remote learning for 2.30 crore students and teachers.
Under this collaboration, students and teachers will access blended learning programmes that combine classroom approach with online learning including free tools like G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, Google Meet and others.
This makes Maharashtra the first state in the country to launch G Suite for Education and Google Classroom for the students currently engaged in online learning, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
