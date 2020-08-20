Google Launches Kormo App in India to Help People Find Jobs

Tech giant Google has released a new app in the recruitment field, Kormo Jobs, to assist millions who are looking to land entry-level jobs in India. Kormo was first available in India on the Google Pay platform under “Jobs Spot” category but has been since rebranded.

Google first launched the Kormo platform in Bangladesh in 2019 and later expanded to Indonesia.

According to Google, more than 2 million jobs have been posted on the platform by companies like Zomato and Dunzo ever since the feature went live on Google Play.

The application aims to help users identify entry level opportunities, learn new skills and structure their CVs.