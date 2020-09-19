Autonomous Cars, Robots & More: A Look at Google’s Future Plans

Google has been working on driverless cars for a while now. Its Waymo project is spearheading the entire autonomous mobility division.

We have already seen Waymo cars on the roads being tested in California and Google’s making sure that funding keeps pouring into Waymo for further R&D.

Yes, driverless cars are the future, which is why even Elon Musk is pushing for the same. According to Morgan Stanley, Waymo could be worth upwards of $70 Bn by 2030.

Since Google has a massive data bank and loads of AI backing its venture, don’t be surprised if Google gets the world's first legal driverless car officially on public roads.

Something that Tesla has been struggling at. Google also has its hands deep in shared mobility space and we have seen that with Google’s self-riding bike!

That’s the bike of the future, people!