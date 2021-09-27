Google Ends Support for Older Android Devices: Which Phones Will Be Affected?

Older Android devices running on Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or older will now not be able to use Google apps.

Google in a blog post stated that starting 27 September, Android Gingerbread devices, and older devices, will not be able to sign in to Google apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Keep.

Users will be able to still sign in from the web, but to avoid any issues with Gmail or Google Maps, users must upgrade to either Android 3.0 or higher.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021,” the company said.

“If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps," the company added.