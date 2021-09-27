Google Ends Support for Older Android Devices: Which Phones Will Be Affected?
Here's everything we know about Google's new move.
Search giant Google has announced that it will withdraw support to several Google services from millions of older devices using outdated versions of Android from Monday, 27 September.
Driven by privacy fears, Google has started revamping the rules around online data collection. Here's everything we know about Google's new move.
What We Know
Older Android devices running on Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or older will now not be able to use Google apps.
Google in a blog post stated that starting 27 September, Android Gingerbread devices, and older devices, will not be able to sign in to Google apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Keep.
Users will be able to still sign in from the web, but to avoid any issues with Gmail or Google Maps, users must upgrade to either Android 3.0 or higher.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021,” the company said.
“If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps," the company added.
Which Phones Will Be Affected?
Users using Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, Sony Xperia Advance, LG Spectrum, and Sony Xperia S, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire, and Motorola XT532 will be affected by this development.
What's the Solution?
Users who do not wish to upgrade to Android 3.0 or higher can still sign in to their Google account on web browser.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.