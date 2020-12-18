Google Brings More Indian Languages to Search Results in India

In a bid to deliver a richer language experience to millions of its users, Google India on Thursday announced to let people toggle their Search results between English and four additional languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi.

The company said that over the next month, Search will start to show relevant content in supported Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English.

"This functionality will also better serve bilingual users who feel comfortable reading both English and an Indian language. It will roll out in five Indian languages: Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu," Google said during its ‘L10n' virtual event.

The company announced a range of features across its products for the India market, with a commitment to further invest in the ML and AI efforts at its research centre in the country and partner with innovative startups who are building solutions in local languages.