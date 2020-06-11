The public beta version of Android 11 has been made available by Google on Thursday, 11 June. The beta versions will be first rolled out to Google’s flagship Pixel lineup — Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL— and then will be rolled out to other devices in the coming weeks.This is the first public beta released of the Android 11 update, thus a certain amount of bugs and lags will be noticeable. Users are advised to install the beta version on their Pixel devices at their own risk. To download the Android 11 beta, users can enroll on Google Android beta website and get an OTA update.Here are some of the key features of the new Google Android 11 operation system:Communications Apps Section in Notification BarThe new OS comes with a feature that clubs together all conversation notifications across multiple message apps to common section in the notification bar. You can also set messages from an app as “priority” and get those messages on the top of the combined list. These priority notifications will also appear on the always on-display and will also be notified when the “Do No Disturb” feature is on.New ‘Bubbles’ FeatureSimilar to how chats appear in Facebook Messenger app when the user is not on the screen, the new Android 11 OS gets a feature called “Bubbles”. This feature is shortcut to conversation which will appear as floating badges so that you don’t have to switch between apps.More Control Over PermissionsAccording to Google, the new OS update will also offer a lot more control over permission, including the one-time permission that some apps seek for access to the phones microphone, camera or location. This will allow the user to omit the access in the future from these apps.Control of Smart DevicesAndroid 11 users will now be able control their smart devices with a long press of the power button. Pressing the button gives access to a new smart devices control screen which will also include shortcuts to payment methods or travel passes. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.