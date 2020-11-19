Google Adds New Features Related to COVID-19 to Maps, Details Here

More than 1 billion people now turn to Google Maps to navigate the new normal and the company on Tuesday,17 December, announced new updates related to COVID-19 layer in Maps along with Google Assistant Driving Mode.

The updated COVID-19 layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to COVID resources.

"On Android and iOS globally, you'll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available)," said Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps.

Google said that it's helped nearly 10 million people get critical information about COVID-19 right from Google Maps since the COVID layer was launched.

The company also rolled out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS.

Users can also see expected wait times and delivery fees, and easily reorder your favourites right from the Google Maps app.